Getty Image

Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the two most dominant players of their respective generations, and, for many, first and second on the list of all-time NBA players.

While the GOAT debate is one where both sides are firmly entrenched, with nothing this side of James rattling off three more championships changing the Jordan side, there is little doubt of their credentials as the best player of their generation. Few players have more experience playing against those two superstars than those on the current Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons of the early 90s.

Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars of those Bad Boy Pistons teams and the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, of the Warriors recently sat down for an interview special that will air at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Among the things discussed was the challenge of playing against LeBron and Jordan, and how sometimes you can’t help but marvel at what they’re able to do on the court.