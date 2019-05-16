Getty Image

The Warriors are without Kevin Durant, but in the two full games they’ve played without the superstar forward they haven’t skipped a beat.

With Durant out, Stephen Curry has once again assumed control of Golden State’s offense and, as such, the team looks much more like the fluid, pacy, ball movement focused squad that dazzled en route to the 2015 title prior to Durant’s arrival in the summer of 2016. There are many that will gleefully point out that the Warriors are far more entertaining to watch without KD’s iso-heavy presence on the floor, and Seth Curry even noted that while Golden State’s better with Durant, they’re harder to guard without him.

That’s because with Durant they attack you methodically, with one of the greatest scorers to grace the court dominating the ball and taking on most any defenders as needed. Without him, the ball moves more freely and the onslaught comes in waves of points and dazzling possessions featuring a number of rapid passes leading to, often, a wide open bucket.

The majority of fans prefer the KD-less Warriors for aesthetic reasons, but when pressed on the topic by Rachel Nichols, Curry refused to give people the soundbite they wanted of him saying it’s more fun playing without Durant. As he says, it’s fun to win, and they do a lot of that with or without KD.