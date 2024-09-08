The Golden State Warriors lost a member of their core this offseason when Klay Thompson left the team to join the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson spent last year playing on an expiring contract, and upon hitting free agency, he agreed to a deal with Dallas and joined the franchise via a sign-and-trade.

It’s such a strange thing to imagine — the thought of Thompson suiting up for anyone other than the Warriors is pretty weird — but sooner rather than later, we’ll see Thompson take the floor alongside Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and co. In the meantime, Thompson is getting to know another one of his new teammates, as he took in Sunday’s New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces game with Dereck Lively. The catch: Steph Curry was also at this game, and when the three ran into one another, Curry gave Thompson a bit of a hard time.

Steph's "ew" at Klay chillin' with Dereck Lively 😂 All in good fun as the former teammates enjoy the game Aces-Liberty | ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/JL51iTxdFW — WNBA (@WNBA) September 8, 2024

Curry is, of course, doing this lovingly, but he does a very good job making the disgust in his voice seem real as he goes “eew!” In fairness, if Curry is simply unable to wrap his mind around the fact that Thompson is on the Mavs now, well, I can’t blame him one bit.