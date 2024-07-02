klay thompson
The Warriors Only Got Two Second-Round Picks In The Klay Thompson Sign-And-Trade To Dallas

The Golden State Warriors are going to get something back for Klay Thompson, who is leaving the team to join the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade. While Thompson will get a 3-year, $50 million deal to join Dallas, it was unclear what would make its way back to Golden State — right when the news of the deal dropped, it was reported that the Mavs would send Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets.

It took a few hours, but on Monday evening, we learned what Golden State will get back: A pair of future second-round picks from Dallas.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report had the specifics on what the picks would be, with one coming in 2025 and the other coming in 2031. There’s also a sizeable trade exception that is being created due to the Warriors declining to take any salary back in the deal.

To put it bluntly, it is insane to see that the Klay Thompson era with the Golden State Warriors end with the team receiving a pair of second-round NBA Draft picks, one of which could be used on someone who is around 12 years old right now. It’s also worth mentioning that Golden State apparently did have the option to get a player back in a sign-and-trade for Thompson if he went to the Los Angeles Lakers, but they were not interested in a deal that would reunite them with D’Angelo Russell.

