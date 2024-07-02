The Golden State Warriors are going to get something back for Klay Thompson, who is leaving the team to join the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade. While Thompson will get a 3-year, $50 million deal to join Dallas, it was unclear what would make its way back to Golden State — right when the news of the deal dropped, it was reported that the Mavs would send Josh Green to the Charlotte Hornets.

It took a few hours, but on Monday evening, we learned what Golden State will get back: A pair of future second-round picks from Dallas.

The Mavericks have sent two second-round picks to the Warriors to complete the Klay Thompson sign-and-trade to Dallas, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2024

The sign and trade is done for Thompson, source tells ESPN. Dallas will send two second-round picks to Golden State, source says. https://t.co/M8IyOO1WeE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2024

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report had the specifics on what the picks would be, with one coming in 2025 and the other coming in 2031. There’s also a sizeable trade exception that is being created due to the Warriors declining to take any salary back in the deal.

Golden State is receiving two second round picks to complete the Klay Thompson sign-&-trade: Dallas’ 2031 pick and the least favorable of Denver/Philadelphia pick in 2025, sources say. https://t.co/w9QKAzgqXq — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2024

The Warriors have agreed to take back two second-round picks to complete today's Klay Thompson sign-and-trade to Dallas and, by taking back no salary, will create a trade exception just shy of $16 million to use for their next moves. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnZ8Y https://t.co/S0toKVY2vl — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2024

To put it bluntly, it is insane to see that the Klay Thompson era with the Golden State Warriors end with the team receiving a pair of second-round NBA Draft picks, one of which could be used on someone who is around 12 years old right now. It’s also worth mentioning that Golden State apparently did have the option to get a player back in a sign-and-trade for Thompson if he went to the Los Angeles Lakers, but they were not interested in a deal that would reunite them with D’Angelo Russell.