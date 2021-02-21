Something unusual occurred right before the Golden State Warriors’ Saturday night tilt against the Charlotte Hornets. Steph Curry, who was preparing to play in the city he used to call home, was pulled from the game and made his way to the locker room while the team was huddled up before tip. Curry was escorted by Rick Celebrini, the team’s director of sports medicine and performance.

Curry looked a little down, but it was unclear exactly what was going on. Shortly after this happened, the Warriors announced that the two-time league MVP wasn’t feeling well, and as such, he would not participate in the game.

The good news, relatively speaking, is that Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that Curry’s absence is not tied to the league’s health and safety protocols put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopefully this is nothing more than a minor nuisance and Curry is able to return to action sooner rather than later. He will get an opportunity to rest up and get back to 100 percent due to the fact that the Warriors have a few days off before they take the floor again, as their next game will take place on Tuesday in New York against the Knicks.