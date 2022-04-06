Despite getting the King’s blessing on a recent episode of The Shop, Steph Curry doesn’t seem to have any interest in teaming up with LeBron James any time soon. James was asked which basketball player he’d most like to suit up alongside, and after repeating that his son, Bronny James, is atop the list, the Los Angeles Lakers star picked out his fellow native of Akron, Ohio.

“I love everything about that guy,” LeBron said. “When he gets out of his car, you better guard him — right from the moment he pulls up to the arena, soon as he get out his car, you better guard his ass. You might wanna guard him when he gets out of the bed, swear to God. He’s serious.”

It’s very high praise for James, but after being made aware of the comments, Curry doesn’t seem to be in a rush to team up with him, based on comments he made on 95.7 The Game.

"Well, [LeBron] got his wish. He's picked me the last 2 All-Star Games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now. I'm good right now." Steph Curry on LeBron James saying he wants to play with him 👀 (via @957thegame) pic.twitter.com/6EubvdPJP8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 6, 2022

“Well, he got his wish,” Curry said. “He was the captain, he’s picked me the last two All-Star Games. So, I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now.”

Curry did go on to say that it’s cool to hear James say this, but ultimately, “we all can live in that fantasy world, though.”