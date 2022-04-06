In a clip from an upcoming episode of “The Shop,” LeBron James is asked which players he most wants to play with, whether it be future, current, or past. His immediate first answer was not a surprise to anyone who has kept up with some of James’ recent comments about his future, as he put his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., atop the list.

LeBron praised his son for wanting to reach the NBA to make a name for himself and distinguish himself from his father’s legacy.

“He changed his name to Bronny,” LeBron said. “I didn’t. I made him a junior, but he Bronny. And he Bronny to the world.”

When the topic shifted to active players, LeBron briefly pondered the question before opting for Stephen Curry.

“I love everything about that guy,” LeBron said. “When he gets out of his car, you better guard him — right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. You might wanna guard when he gets out of the bed. Swear to God. He’s serious.”

Among all-time players, LeBron considered names like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, but ultimately landed on Scottie Pippen and Penny Hardaway. He identifies shades of his own game in their skill-sets and that’s why he gravitates toward them — “I saw myself in Pippen and Penny,” he said. “Tall guards, point forwards, getting everybody involved, defend all types of positions.”

Imagining LeBron teaming up with any of these three Hall of Famers is a pretty fun thought experiment. And maybe, in the near future, his first choice will come to fruition as well.