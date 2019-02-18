Getty Image

The NBA All-Star Game is basically a glorified pickup game that just happens to feature the best basketball players on the planet. Though it can get a little tedious due to the overall lack of competitiveness, it’s still an opportunity to showcase a level of skill and athleticism that mere mortals can only dream about.

We tune in to watch LeBron James finish vicious dunks in transition, Kyrie Irving embarrass defenders with his ball handling wizardry, and Steph Curry … throw down a reverse alley-oop jam off the bounce? Granted, this was during warmups, before the actual game tipped off, but still. Come on, man.

One of the reasons so many of us admire Curry is because we could pretend that he was one of us. He was short and skinny and just vaguely normal human size all around, unlike the giants he’s surrounded by out there on the court. So this was just another disheartening reminder that NBA stars are not, in fact, just like us, because even the guys perceived as “not as athletic” possess physical gifts that are barely in the realm of our comprehension.