Getty Image

It can be an incredibly gratifying experience to watch a professional athlete, someone that performs superhuman feats so often that it can feel like they belong to a separate species entirely, do something a civilian might. That’s why Shaquille O’Neal’s Shaqtin’ A Fool segment during Inside the NBA, in which the Hall of Fame big man collects a series of videos depicting NBA players engaged in embarrassing miscues, is so great. For a moment, however fleeting, it allows the average hoops fan to say “hey, I too have air-balled a lay-up!”

So when Steph Curry, a very regular-looking human who does otherworldly things multiple times per night on the hardwood, slipped during a breakaway dunk attempt, then got back up, ran to the 3-point line and immediately air-balled a shot during a recent game against the Los Angeles Lakers, it was tailor-made for Shaq’s segment. In fact, the play was even nominated for Shaqtin’ of the Year by the show’s official Twitter account.