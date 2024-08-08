Steph Curry‘s first Olympics as a member of USA Basketball wasn’t going especially well in the lead-up to Thursday’s game against Serbia. And then, Curry played one of the very best games of his decorated career to help save the Americans, as he went for 36 points on 12-for-19 shooting from the field and 9-for-14 shooting from three to help the United States pick up a thrilling, 95-91 win.

Serbia forced the U.S. to dig deep, as the Serbians’ ability to stretch the floor gave them headaches all game, while Nikola Jokic looked excellent. And yet Curry (with LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Kevin Durant) came up gigantic, dragging the team across the finish line against an opponent that brought their A+ game. And after it was all over, Curry opened up to NBC about just how special that game was.

“It was everything I imagined it to be,” Curry said. “Obviously, this is my first go around in the Olympics. Knew we were gonna get challenged by a great Serbia team, and to have to beat them three times this summer was gonna be tough. I just kinda got lost in the moment of understanding how big this stage is, and what’s at stake for this team. And it was special, it was the most fun I’ve had in a very long time. To dig deep like we did with this group and get a win, special. So, I’m kinda basking in that right now.”

The United States will play France with a gold medal on the line on Saturday.