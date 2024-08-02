Steph Curry Is Now Knocking Down Threes That Hit The Ground First

Not many things are unanimous in the world of basketball. One thing that is: Steph Curry is the best shooter of all time. The longtime Golden State Warriors star has captivated basketball fans dating back to his college days for his seemingly limitless range, and as a result, he’s one of the best players of his generation and one of the greatest players of all time.

This summer, Curry is suiting up for the United States at the Olympics for the first time, and during a shootaround on Friday, he showed off his ability to knock down jumpers. The catch: He did this by shooting the ball, having it hit the ground once, and bounce into the basket. And not only that, but he managed to do it with some pretty freaky consistency.

It is safe to say that we will not see Curry attempt this in a game, well, ever, but at the very least, I do think this confirms that he is one of the best HORSE players to ever live. Funny enough, the guy who might have that title is Team USA teammate Kevin Durant, and I think I speak for everyone when I say that I’d really like to see KD and Steph play HORSE against one another.