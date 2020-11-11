There are few people on the planet to whom Steph Curry would need to give any credit for their jump shot. But one of the best young shooters on the planet, Azzi Fudd, garnered the highest possible praise from Curry on the day she committed to the University of Connecticut.

“She can be going full speed, and stop on a dime and have, like, a feathery release,” Curry told Katie Barnes of espnW. “I think she has more of a textbook jumper than anyone I’ve seen. Maybe Klay Thompson and Azzi Fudd. … You go Ray Allen, Klay Thompson, and Azzi Fudd, textbook. You would teach somebody how to shoot with their form.”

Fudd, the top recruit in the class of 2021, announced her commitment to UConn on Wednesday amid a continued recovery from a torn ACL and MCL back in April 2019. At 5’11 with that smooth offensive arsenal, Fudd looks poised to take up the mantle of special scoring forwards in women’s basketball, in the mold of the last two WNBA MVPs, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart.

That’s all in her future, but for now, the kind words from Curry are more than most young players have gotten by the time they turn 18.