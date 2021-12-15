The eyes of the NBA world were focused on Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening, and not only because there was a nationally televised game on the schedule between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors. After connecting on five three-pointers during a win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, Steph Curry entered the evening needing only one three-pointer to tie Ray Allen’s career record and two triples to surpass the Hall of Fame sharpshooter for the top spot on the all-time list.

Curry’s first made triple came early on in the game, when he brought the ball up the floor and pulled up from logo territory to tie Allen’s record.

CURRY TIES THE RECORD 👀 pic.twitter.com/lPRtjjSPOJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021

To break the record, Curry got open and launched, hoisting a shot that went straight in the air did not touch the rim as it hit the floor. To celebrate, Kevon Looney intentionally committed a foul and the Warriors called a timeout while the festivities began at MSG.

Curry entered the evening with 2,972 career connections from three-point distance, including 140 in the first 26 games of the 2021-22 season. The 33-year-old already held the single-season record for three-pointers (402) during the 2015-16 season and, while Curry was already well-regarded as the best shooter in league history, this adds yet another feather in Curry’s cap. Given that he leads one of the best teams in the NBA this season and is in the midst of a season that will garner consideration for the title of “best player in the world,” things seem to be going pretty well for the two-time MVP.