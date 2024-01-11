Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are going through a bit of a funk right now. The team got blown out at home by the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night — their sixth loss in eight games — while Curry struggled to get going, scoring 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting. For a franchise that has perpetually high expectations, going through a rough patch like this is especially difficult.

The interesting thing about the Warriors is that they possess plenty of draft capital, large salaries to facilitate a trade, and young talent that could be appealing on the market. It’s not hard to see a path forward for them in the event they want to make a move on the trade market, and the face of their franchise sure seems open to the front office looking for reinforcements.

Steph was asked about the upcoming trade deadline: “We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same, that’s the definition of insanity, right? Keep doing the same thing, expecting a different result…” pic.twitter.com/QqwyzLxuwF — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 11, 2024

“We have a standard that’s pretty evident that, if things stay the same, that’s the definition of insanity, right?” Curry said. “Keep doing the same thing expecting a different result? So, as players and what we can do, we have to control our effort, our focus, competitiveness, control the things that we can on the court. Like any NBA season, every organization has stuff that works itself out, you can’t allow yourself to get distracted by that because, whether you’re top of the standings or the bottom, there’s always rumors swirling, there’s always conversations. It’s just a part of the business. Until anything happens, you can’t get caught up in it, cause it’ll rob you of your opportunity to play good basketball.”

Curry is not the kind of guy who will explicitly call for the team to shake things up, and even here, he was able to get things back on track by saying the players have to control what they can control. Still, between this and Steve Kerr saying the Warriors are lacking confidence right now, it sure is an unusually interesting time for a franchise that hasn’t had to navigate this sort of turmoil in a while.