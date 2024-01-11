The Golden State Warriors are in a pretty major rut right now. The team has lost six of its last eight games, and on Wednesday night, the Warriors followed up a 15-point home loss to the Toronto Raptors with a 36-point home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

While Golden State is dealing with a recent injury to Chris Paul and Draymond Green is on his way back from a suspension, watching the team lose this emphatically is not something that anyone is used to in the Steph Curry era. And after the loss to New Orleans, Steve Kerr tried to get to the heart of what is wrong.

Steve Kerr said the Warriors are “lacking confidence” right now and called them a quiet team without Draymond Green and Chris Paul. pic.twitter.com/FKeIsgw20S — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 11, 2024

“I think we’re just lacking confidence right now,” Kerr said. “You get to a stage sometimes where you just kinda lose your belief. It happens. And that’s what’s happened with our team right now the last few days. I think we’ve just lost the spirit, the confidence that has to carry you against talented teams, night in and night out.”

Kerr went on to say that, over the last two games, the Warriors just weren’t competitive, and then recalled something a coach said to him.

“One of the coaches on the way down said we’re the quietest team ever,” Kerr said. “I think without Draymond and Chris, it’s really exposed. There’s not much chatter defensively, we do have a very quiet group of guys with this particular team that’s out there now, and we probably need a pick me up. We need Draymond, we need guys who can kind of rally the troops right now. When you’re going through it like this, there’s only one way out, and that’s to fight together, to compete together. Somehow, we gotta get stops — we gave up 141 points, they scored at will. And we have to be able to get stops to be competitive.”