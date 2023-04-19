Derrick White had a huge game in the Boston Celtics’ Game 2 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. But while White’s 26 points and 7 rebounds got plenty of attention, a moment after the game turned into a way for Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal to make fun of Stephen A. Smith in a way that led to Smith promising revenge.

A clip of White talking after the game led to Barkley and Shaq making fun of his hairline, with Barkley saying that he looks like the famous ESPN provocateur. Smith apparently swapped texts with both last night and tweeted his initial thoughts, and during a brief cameo on Get Up! on Wednesday morning, he addressed the situation directly.

Imma get y’all @SHAQ and Charles! And I KNOW you aren’t talking @Foxworth24!! pic.twitter.com/Lp9adlW6h2 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 19, 2023

“The first thing I did was text them, and I said I’ma get both of y’all, I’ma get both of y’all,” Smith said when Mike Greenberg asked for a reaction. “They were cracking up, dying laughing, texting me back — ‘We love ya, man!’ I was like, oh, I’m gonna get y’all back. Listen, Derrick White is a very, very good player, I’m sure a very, very good man, I wish him nothing but the best. But I don’t think my hairline looks like that, I think it looks a little better than that.”

Smith went on to scream “hell no” a few times after a side-by-side picture of himself and White got put on screen before he got back to the topic at hand.

“Shaq, Chuck, I swear, somehow, someway, I’ma get y’all,” Smith said. “I got to go to work, but I’ma get both of y’all, y’all know I’m good for it.”

At the very least, this gives us an excuse to post the video of Smith promising he’d get revenge on Shaq for calling into his radio show and yelling at him to stop being mean about the Dallas Cowboys while saying his name is “Tex Johnson.”