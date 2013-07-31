Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Will “Strongly Consider” Signing With Knicks In 2 Years

07.30.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

While filling as the host of the Michael K. Show on ESPN Radio earlier today, Stephen A. Smith dropped a bit of a bombshell for New York Knicks fans. HOOPSWORLD’s Tommy Beer notified us by tweeting Smith’s rumors about LeBron James possibly coming to the Knicks not this summer, but next.

Would this have any connection to the report of the Knicks offering Carmelo Anthony the chance to pick his teammates in 2015? It’s possible, but more than likely unrelated… since the sources are from two distinctly different corners.

LeBron flirted with the Big Apple in the summer of 2010, when most pundits believed his destination was either Manhattan or staying in Cleveland (South Beach swooped in at the last minute). New York fans grew so attached to the idea that shirts like this one were commonplace. Even up until the night of “The Decision,” the Knicks were a key player in the LeBron sweepstakes.

Because of that, no one should downplay this rumor just because it’s New York and they love a good story, or because it’s Stephen A. and he’s known to say some wild things. LeBron’s reported infatuation with being the country’s biggest star could lead him to consider New York, the country’s biggest city.

Here’s a run-down of what Stephen A. said via Beer’s twitter timeline:

What are the chance LeBron ever plays for the Knicks?

