Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James Will “Strongly Consider” Signing With Knicks In 2 Years

While filling as the host of the Michael K. Show on ESPN Radio earlier today, Stephen A. Smith dropped a bit of a bombshell for New York Knicks fans. HOOPSWORLD’s Tommy Beer notified us by tweeting Smith’s rumors about LeBron James possibly coming to the Knicks not this summer, but next.
Would this have any connection to the report of the Knicks offering Carmelo Anthony the chance to pick his teammates in 2015? It’s possible, but more than likely unrelated… since the sources are from two distinctly different corners.
LeBron flirted with the Big Apple in the summer of 2010, when most pundits believed his destination was either Manhattan or staying in Cleveland (South Beach swooped in at the last minute). New York fans grew so attached to the idea that shirts like this one were commonplace. Even up until the night of “The Decision,” the Knicks were a key player in the LeBron sweepstakes.
Because of that, no one should downplay this rumor just because it’s New York and they love a good story, or because it’s Stephen A. and he’s known to say some wild things. LeBron’s reported infatuation with being the country’s biggest star could lead him to consider New York, the country’s biggest city.
Here’s a run-down of what Stephen A. said via Beer’s twitter timeline:
Stephen A Smith, on ESPN radio, says Lebron has "let work seep out" that he will "strongly consider" signing w/ #Knicks as a FA in 2 years
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 30, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Should have been *word in that previous tweet… Yes, SAS was claiming it depends how the "Knicks position themselves" over the next 2 years
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 30, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
SAS was suggesting that LeBron might not opt next summer b/c D Wade & Pat Riley may retire after 2014-15 season…
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 30, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
"LeBron has let a couple of people know… he may consider the NY Knicks a stronger possibility than any of us have ever imagined" – Stephen A
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 30, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
What are the chance LeBron ever plays for the Knicks?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
This is that bull ish that cause knicks fans to get false hope
yeah ok. he’s gonna flirt with every big-market team to generate buzz just like he did before the summer of 2010.
can’t wait for The Decision 2.0
Well, if he does actually join, it will be him and not Melo who will get credit for bringing a championship back to NY. Even Knicks fans will never live it down, “you had to get Lebron into NY to win a title.” Could Melo ever live that down? I dont know..
It’s a business, man, all this “drama” stuff is useless, and media fodder. You watch too much espn
Would love this to happen, purely to destroy the roughly 6 billion bandwagon jumpers who became ‘die-hard’ Heat fans after ‘The Decision’.
Can’t wait to see Andrew Wiggins and the Seattle Supersonics sweep Lebron’s Knicks in 4 in the finals… *sigh*.
Mate, that would be so sweet to have them reintroduce the Sonics with a Championship season.
According to Steve Smith every player in the league is coming to the Knicks. As I recall about 8 years ago Iverson was a lock. Lets just ignore the fact that he is a free agent next offseason, and there is no way that he signs a one year deal. Steve says dumbass stuff,and you guys print it, and then a dumbass like me gets worked up
LeBron isn’t a free agent next summerâ€”yet. ‘Bron, Wade and Bosh all have early termination options next summer and a player option the summer after, but all three stand to make over $20 million from the Heat for 2014-15 & 2015-16 seasons. SAS was discussing the possibility ‘Bron chooses the Knicks not next summer, but in the summer of 2015, if he opts out.
Chilll give me rondo nd kev love nd mark gasol
Does anyone here have time for a joke? It will only take a second.
“Stephen A Smith”.