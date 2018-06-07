Stephen A. Smith And The Miz Sparring On ‘First Take’ Was As Entertaining As You’d Imagine

06.07.18

You know how First Take stopped trying to be anything other than a spectacle of sports debate a long time ago, because it realized that’s a thing that people want to watch? Well as it turns out, that format makes it so adding a professional wrestler whose best asset is his ability on the mic to the desk works out remarkably well.

In one corner, we have Stephen A. Smith, who literally is paid money to fire off takes at speeds that will make your head spin. In the other, we have The Miz, who thrives in the middle of the squared circle with a microphone in his hands, especially when he is given the ability to provoke someone and get a reaction.

The Miz also happens to be a gigantic Cleveland sports fan and is a fixtures at Cavaliers games, where he gets the crowd fired up either live or through a pre-recorded video. So when he said he honestly believes the Cavs will come back from their 3-0 series deficit and win the 2018 NBA Finals, it felt 100 percent genuine. It also riled Stephen A. up. It really was great television, please watch it.

