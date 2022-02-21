steph curry
Stephen Curry Led Team LeBron To A Thrilling Win With An Insane 50-Point Performance

The 2022 NBA All-Star Game was the most exciting yet with the new Elam Ending format, as Team LeBron edged Team Durant, 163-160, with the captain himself hitting a fadeaway for the win.

James finished with 24 points, eight assists, and six rebounds, but it was his longtime rival turned All-Star teammate that carried the team for much of the way. Stephen Curry stole the show with a 50-point outburst that included 16 three-pointers (on 27 attempts) as he caught fire early and somehow never cooled off in what is an all-time All-Star Game performance — he fell two points shy of Anthony Davis’ record of 52 points in 2017.

Curry, unsurprisingly, took home the Kobe Bryant MVP honors, but he wasn’t alone on Team LeBron in shining. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists, while also playing some of the best defense of the night late, including an incredible block of his Bucks teammate Khris Middleton.

On Team Durant, it was Joel Embiid who did the most to keep them in contact with 36 points (on 14-for-20 shooting) and 10 rebounds. Devin Booker had 20 points, while two first-timers, LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray, impressed in combining for 35 points.

It was an incredible night, which included the NBA’s 75 Greatest Players being honored at halftime — with LeBron, Giannis, and Steph all getting to join the legends of the game on stage for that honor and it was fitting those three showed out in a big way. It was filled with some cool moments, few better than the embrace between LeBron and Michael Jordan after the ceremony.

Curry’s performance even managed to turn the crowd, which booed him loudly all weekend, earning an ovation when he accepted the MVP trophy.

