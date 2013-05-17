Stephen Curry and the Warriors Address their Fans After Being Eliminated From the NBA Playoffs

Did you catch this after the San Antonio Spurs eliminated the Golden State Warriors last night in Oakland? The Warriors players remained on the floor after the final buzzer to thank their fans, with Stephen Curry taking the mic to address the home crowd.

For a young player who is still just realizing how good he can be while balancing the huge disappointment of elimination, Steph showed a ton of class and poise in this moment. It says a lot about Mark Jackson and his team.

Check it out here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook