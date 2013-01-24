Stephen Curry Brings Back the Antoine Walker Shimmy (Video)

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Video #Stephen Curry
01.24.13 6 years ago 5 Comments

Stephen Curry had it going on against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Actually, Steph’s had it going on all season long [Here’s why he deserves to be an NBA All-Star].

Last night against the Thunder though, he was special, racking up 31 points, seven dimes, and the biggest steal of the game in the closing moments to lock up the Golden State victory.

Check out this clip of him dusting Russell Westbrook and then sticking a tough shot off glass to earn the and one. Then, from the floor, an exuberant Curry busts out an Antoine Walker-esque shimmy. [Check out the 10 Greatest NBA Celebrations]

Now, while that was good, let us not forget the forefather of the shimmy. Here’s the best of ‘Toine. Steph has a long way to go. Respect:

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Video#Stephen Curry
TAGSANTOINE WALKERGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSTEPHEN CURRYvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP