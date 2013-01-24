Stephen Curry Brings Back the Antoine Walker Shimmy (Video)

Stephen Curry had it going on against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Actually, Steph’s had it going on all season long [Here’s why he deserves to be an NBA All-Star].
Last night against the Thunder though, he was special, racking up 31 points, seven dimes, and the biggest steal of the game in the closing moments to lock up the Golden State victory.
Check out this clip of him dusting Russell Westbrook and then sticking a tough shot off glass to earn the and one. Then, from the floor, an exuberant Curry busts out an Antoine Walker-esque shimmy. [Check out the 10 Greatest NBA Celebrations]
Now, while that was good, let us not forget the forefather of the shimmy. Here’s the best of ‘Toine. Steph has a long way to go. Respect:
Walker did the wiggle NOT a shimmy. He even had a charity thing called Walkers wigglers. DO YOUR RESEARCH
WTF? An “Antoine Walker-esque shimmy”? Check your basketball knowledge. That was obviously a Mark Jackson shimmy in honor of his coach. When did you start watching basketball? Is there no editor over 25 at Dime who could have caught this?
None of these dances look alike. This one is closer to the wiggle than JaCKSON’S
Yup. That’s a Mark Jackson Shimmy not an Antoine Walker Shimmy. Damn Dime! This is why you guys will always be no.2 behind SLAM Magazine.