Stephen Curry Brings Back the Antoine Walker Shimmy (Video)

Stephen Curry had it going on against the Oklahoma City Thunder last night. Actually, Steph’s had it going on all season long [Here’s why he deserves to be an NBA All-Star].

Last night against the Thunder though, he was special, racking up 31 points, seven dimes, and the biggest steal of the game in the closing moments to lock up the Golden State victory.

Check out this clip of him dusting Russell Westbrook and then sticking a tough shot off glass to earn the and one. Then, from the floor, an exuberant Curry busts out an Antoine Walker-esque shimmy.

Now, while that was good, let us not forget the forefather of the shimmy. Here’s the best of ‘Toine. Steph has a long way to go. Respect:

