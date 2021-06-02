Stephen Curry Had Hideki Matsuyama Impressed At The Memorial Pro-Am

The PGA Tour headed to Muirfield Village this week for Jack Nicklaus’ tournament, The Memorial, and as is often the case, Jack’s event draws some bigger than usual stars for the pro-am on Wednesday. Among those who teed it up with the PGA Tour’s best on Wednesday were Stephen Curry and Eli Manning, who got to show off their talents on the golf course.

Curry’s abilities on the course are well known, but hearing that someone is good at golf and seeing just how well they hit the ball are two very different things, even for a PGA Tour pro. Curry was playing with Masters champion and former Memorial winner Hideki Matsuyama in the pro-am, who couldn’t help but give an impressed “Wow” after the two-time NBA MVP’s drive on the first hole.

Surprised or impressed by @StephenCurry30's game? 😂 Priceless reaction from Hideki Matsuyama. pic.twitter.com/POo1KA6zqK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2021

Curry isn’t a stranger to playing at golf events, teeing it up on the Korn Ferry Tour previously and also playing in The Match last year, although the latter didn’t go as well as he hoped. A pro-am is a little bit of a looser environment, and he was clearly feeling comfortable with his swing and being out there. During the round someone asked him for his pick between the Suns and the Lakers and he gave a pretty matter of fact, “gotta be the Suns now” pick after Phoenix took a 3-2 lead in the series.

Playing golf and getting some love from a Masters champ seems like a pretty ideal day for Stephen Curry.