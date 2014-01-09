Stephen Curry Moves Past Chris Paul In 3rd All-Star Vote Returns

After December’s initial All-Star balloting results, the NBA’s third ballot tallies were released today, and the biggest move was Golden State’s Stephen Curry leapfrogging LA’s Chris Paul into second place among the backcourt selections out West. Despite Kobe Bryant asking voters to select someone younger to represent the West, he’s still the No. 1 vote-getter among Western guards. Check out the rest of the voting numbers after the jump.

The balloting will end on Monday, January 20, and the starting teams will be announced on TNT that Thursday, January 23, during a one-hour “Inside the NBA” telecast at 7 p.m. ET. The presentation before by a double-header with the Lakers at the Heat followed by the Nuggets at the Trail Blazers.

Below are the full ballot results, but a couple things we noticed after a cursory glance: Jeremy Lin is currently fourth in the Western backcourt, in front of James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Tony Parker and Damian Lillard. This is what happens when fans vote for the All-Star game, but most NBA analysts agree those four players are significantly better guards than Jeremy, even though we love Lin.

Also, keep an eye on the battle between Dwight Howard, Blake Griffin and Kevin Love for third place in the Western frontcourt.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt:

1. LeBron James (Mia) 1,076,063

2. Paul George (Ind) 899,671

3. Carmelo Anthony (NYK) 702,869

4. Roy Hibbert (Ind) 385,964

5. Chris Bosh (Mia) 304,986

6. Kevin Garnett (BKN) 164,021

7. Joakim Noah (Chi) 128,201

8. Andre Drummond (Det) 120,844

9. Tyson Chandler (NYK) 101,637

10. Jeff Green (Bos) 96,336

11. Luol Deng (Cle) 90,730

12. Carlos Boozer (Chi) 80,271

13. Paul Pierce (BKN) 72,581

14. David West (Ind) 61,612

15. Brook Lopez (BKN) 58,477

Backcourt:

1. Dwyane Wade (Mia) 718,109

2. Kyrie Irving (Cle) 652,522

3. Derrick Rose (Chi) 323,099

4. John Wall (Was) 278,516

5. Ray Allen (Mia) 190,086

6. Rajon Rondo (Bos) 133,448

7. Deron Williams (BKN) 95,309

8. George Hill (Ind) 89,428

9. Lance Stephenson (Ind) 77,364

10. DeMar DeRozan (Tor) 68,985

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Frontcourt:

1. Kevin Durant (OKC) 1,054,209

2. Dwight Howard (Hou) 509,116

3. Blake Griffin (LAC) 500,964

4. Kevin Love (Min) 483,031

5. LaMarcus Aldridge (Por) 404,793

6. Tim Duncan (Por) 385,342

7. Anthony Davis (NO) 223,956

8. Pau Gasol (LAL) 207,213

9. Andre Iguodala (GS) 192,616

10. Dirk Nowitzki (Dal) 156,792

11. DeMarcus Cousins (Sac) 148,604

12. David Lee (GS) 141,509

13. Chandler Parsons (Hou) 135,387

14. Omer Asik (Hou) 101,372

15. Kawhi Leonard (SA) 91,859

Backcourt:

1. Kobe Bryant (LAL) 844,538

2. Stephen Curry (GS) 677,372

3. Chris Paul (LAC) 651,073

4. Jeremy Lin (Hou) 471,980

5. James Harden (Hou) 338,788

6. Russell Westbrook (OKC) 260,499

7. Tony Parker (SA) 195,328

8. Damian Lillard (Por) 162,363

9. Klay Thompson (GS) 108,404

10. Ricky Rubio (Min) 97,265

What is the biggest problem with the results so far?

