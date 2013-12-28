Stephen Curry Notches A Career High With A Triple-Double

A hot Suns team visited Oracle Arena on Friday night, and they faced off against a well-rounded Golden State attack spearheaded by a career night from Stephen Curry. Steph only shot 5-of-17 from the field, but he was all over the court in 33 minutes of action as the Warriors cruised to a 114-85 win where the Subs starters sat for most of the fourth.

Curry recorded a triple-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and a career high 16 dimes. While it’s usually his deadeye shooting from the moment he crosses half-court that gets the acclaim, his vision is almost as much fun to watch. His shooting exploits have taken on moments of Twitter revelation as League Pass subscribers hurriedly switch to the game â€” usually during third quarter barrages that effectively end the contest by the fourth.

But, um, Steph is second in the league in total assists this season and assists per game (9.5), trailing only the Point God Chris Paul. His ball-handling skills are first rate, and while he turns the ball over more than anyone else in the league (3.9 per game), he’s always looking for the other shooters and slashers flaring and cutting around his drives and scary shooting. Just look at the way he gets around the double-team to find a trailing Andrew Bogut for the slam.

So while Curry dished for 16 assists yesterday to set a career high, he’s been doing it all season. Now if only he could stop turning the ball over…he had seven again yesterday.

Is Curry's playmaking ability worth the turnovers?

