The Golden State Warriors have endured a brutal season in 2019-20, crashing to Earth after myriad injuries and sporting the NBA’s worst record in early March. On Thursday evening, however, the Warriors faithful were injected with a shot of energy, as two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry made his return from injury in a nationally televised home game against the Toronto Raptors.

As one would imagine, the crowd at the Chase Center was pleased to welcome the face of the franchise back to the floor, with a full-blown eruption as Curry was introduced as a starting guard.

Curry appeared in only four games before suffering a hand injury and the all-world guard needed two surgeries to fix the problem. As such, the 31-year-old hasn’t appeared in a game since Oct. 30, missing 58 contests, and his absence is probably the single biggest reason for Golden State’s team-wide struggles.

As far as the 2019-20 campaign is concerned, the Warriors are essentially playing out the string. With that said, being able to evaluate the team’s young players alongside Curry is a bonus during the stretch run and, if nothing else, the NBA world should enjoy watching the best shooter of all-time after Curry’s absence left a sizable void for much of the season.