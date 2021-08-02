Free agency isn’t expected to see many superstars go on the move this summer, but the start of the new league year does present the opportunity for some teams to lock their own stars up long-term.

Chief among those are the Warriors, who can hand Stephen Curry a deal worth more than $50 million per season to, effectively, ensure he stays in the Bay for life. The 4-year, $215 million deal is expected to be a done deal once the extension window opens later on Monday night on the West Coast, where Curry will put pen to paper and lock himself in for five more years (including the last on his current deal) in San Francisco, per Marc Stein.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry, I’m told, will soon be agreeing to a four-year, $215 million extension with the Warriors.

This should put a halt to any concern Curry might grow frustrated with the organization that seems stuck between two timelines at the moment and move on next summer, but Golden State still needs to work to put a winner around the greatest star in the franchise’s history. With three first or second-year lottery picks on the roster, the Warriors have two different trios in hand at the moment, one a possible core for the future and their established core from championships past. Inking Curry to a massive new contract seems to indicate they’ll continue looking to build a winner now, which means those three young, intriguing players of the future might need to be prepared for trade rumors to surround them for some time.