Stephen Curry Will Compete In The All-Star 3-Point Shootout Until He Wins

Last February during 2014 NBA All-Star Weekend at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, Stephen Curry participated in his third 3-Point Shootout with similar results: he was eliminated in the first round. After three tries —including a runner-up finish to Paul Pierce in 2010 — Steph says he’s “salty” about losing and will continue to participate until he wins.

Steph failed to get out of the first round in each of the last two contests after that second place finish to Pierce in 2010, and it’s pissing him off. Per Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle:

Steph Curry on competing in the three-point contest over All-Star weekend: "I’m doing that until I win it. I’m salty about that." — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) January 21, 2015

After struggling through some cold spurts even with the Warriors steamrolling most of the NBA through the first two months of the season, Curry has raised his three-point percentage above the 40 percent threshold that usually signifies elite status. This after shooting better than 42 percent from beyond the three-point arc in each of his first five NBA seasons.

If the season ended today, Steph would also join the semi-exclusive 50/40/90 club (FG/3pt/FT percentage) with .501/.402/.915 shooting splits so far this season.

But another sharpshooter will be making his return to the contest this year in the midst of perhaps the greatest shooting season of all time (we’ll see if it lasts). Kyle Korver will compete, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s Chris Vivlamore:

Kyle Korver will compete in the 3-point contest at the All-Star weekend. #ATLHawks — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) January 22, 2015

It will be Korver’s first time back in the contest since he fell short in 2004 and 2005.

Will Curry still be “salty” after this year’s contest?

