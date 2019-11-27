For the first time since 1985, an unranked team from outside a power conference walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium and took down the mighty Duke Blue Devils. Stephen F. Austin, a usually solid squad from the Southland Conference, beat the No. 1 Blue Devils, 85-83, thanks to an all-time wild sequence at the end of the game that gave the Lumberjacks a buzzer beater layup.

SFA gave Duke everything it could handle for 40 minutes, and by the time regulation came to an end, things were tied at 81. The overtime period wasn’t exactly pretty — both teams had to scratch and claw for everything, and for a moment, it looked like we were headed for a second overtime.

In a frenzied final seven seconds, the Lumberjacks were able to force a turnover, and once the chaos subsided, senior forward Nathan Bain had no one between himself and the rim. All he had to do was sprint to the bucket before the clock hit zero for a layup, and despite the best efforts by Duke’s Jack White to record a chasedown block, this happened.

As you can see, White tried to foul Bain before he could take off, but it was not called and Bain had a clear path to the rim.

Unbelievable. Duke’s 150-game non-conference winning streak ends against Stephen F. Austin in OT. pic.twitter.com/Tb6GrGFq5h — Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) November 27, 2019

Considering the stakes and the programs involved, you may never see anything quite like this again. KenPom projected the Blue Devils to win by 31 points, while Las Vegas was turned on its head by this result.

Duke’s loss to Stephen F. Austin is the biggest upset in college basketball in the last 15 seasons, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. Duke was favored by 27.5. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 27, 2019

Bain ended up scoring 11 points. He didn’t lead the team — that honor went to Kevon Harris, who had 26 — but he can take solace in knowing that he managed to score the biggest bucket in program history.