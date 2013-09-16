Stephen Jackson Explains The Real Reason Why He Choked Steve Francis

Highly Questionable, the ESPN talk show hosted by Bomani Jones and Dan Le Batard, needs to bring Stephen Jackson on as a permanent host. After he spilled the beans about the Rio Club shooting, Jack came back again as the show’s guest and broke down the real reason why he allegedly choked out former NBA All-Star Steve Francis at a club.

According to Jackson: “We wasn’t never cool. I don’t hang with him. I don’t call him. We’ve never been in the same circles. It was too packed for me to get to the stage. So I go in the DJ booth…and as soon as I start rapping, he jumps on the back of the DJ booth.

“I don’t know why he jumped up there. He bumped me two times with his midsection. I felt his belt on my neck. So the third time he does it…I turn around and I ask him to get down. He said something crazy, one thing led to another, my hand end up on his throat and next thing he in cuffs.”

H/T San Antonio Express

