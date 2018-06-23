Steve Clifford Reportedly Wanted The Hornets To Draft Donovan Mitchell Over Malik Monk

06.22.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It often takes years before we fully grasp all the ripple effects of one particular draft class. Lottery players sometimes turn out to be busts, and sometimes organizations catch lightning in a bottle with late second-round guys like Draymond Green. But the latter is the exception rather than the rule. You always want to be in the lottery if at all possible.

Yet even that doesn’t ensure it’ll work out in your favor. There are so many unforeseen factors involved. Guys get injured. Some guys turn out to be headcases. And every now and then, a truly transcendent talent comes seemingly out of nowhere and leaves everyone wondering how they did not recognize their brilliance and passed on them in the draft.

That was the case for the Charlotte Hornets last summer, when they passed up on a chance to select Donovan Mitchell with the No. 11 pick, opting instead to go with Malik Monk. Zach Lowe spoke to Jonathon Givony of Draft Express on his podcast recently, and both claimed that the Hornets decided to pass on Mitchell despite then-coach Steve Clifford‘s protestations.

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSdonovan mitchellMALIK MONKsteve cliffordUTAH JAZZ

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nine Inch Nails, Teyana Taylor, And Dawes

06.22.18 10 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.18.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nas, Christina Aguilera, And Jay Rock

06.15.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

06.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP