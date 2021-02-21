Saturday night saw a couple tight finishes in the NBA, including a wild swing in the closing seconds of the Warriors’ visit to Charlotte. With Stephen Curry out with an illness, Golden State found itself leading 100-98 with just under 10 seconds to play when Brad Wanamaker and LaMelo Ball got tied up to force a jump ball at midcourt.

On that jump ball, neither player could really control the tip and Draymond Green came charging in to poke it away. Gordon Hayward grabbed the ball, falling to the floor, and the referees determined he had been able to call timeout before Green dove on the floor to try and force a jump ball of his own. Green would get incensed at the officials for deeming that a timeout and not another tie up, picking up two quick technicals and getting tossed from the game.

Draymond just got ejected after double tech 😳 pic.twitter.com/igUr1XQd0J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2021

After Terry Rozier sank both technical free throws to tie the game at 100-100, the Hornets got the ball in and turned to Rozier, who had 20 in the fourth quarter, for the game-winner, fading in the corner over two defenders.

After the game, Steve Kerr wasn’t too upset at the officials for the Green ejection, as he explained that Draymond certainly “crossed the line” with what he said to the officials to earn both of his technicals.

Steve Kerr said Draymond "crossed the line" with his ejection tonight pic.twitter.com/mBCUU3SjSc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2021

The pool report with crew chief Marc Davis confirmed that Green was ejected for his profanity laced tirade towards the refs, and explained that video review confirmed Hayward had the ball while the Hornets were calling for timeout before Green got to him.

POOL REPORT ON THE TWO TECHNICAL FOULS CALLED ON DRAYMOND GREEN AND JUMP BALL DECISION IN THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS/CHARLOTTE HORNETS GAME pic.twitter.com/VhHQyeyxQc — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 21, 2021

It was a rather incredible ending to the game and Green’s frustration was understandable, given the Hornets had just been able to force a jump ball the possession before and he felt he had gotten there in time to do the same with Hayward. However, in a two-point game, no matter how frustrating the situation, going after the officials to the extent he did was always going to earn at least one technical foul and with Charlotte getting the ball you couldn’t afford to give them free points. For a Warriors team fighting for positioning in the West, seeing a win turn into a loss in that manner hurts.