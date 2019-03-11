Steve Kerr Appeared To Vent About Draymond To Mike Brown Late In A Loss To The Suns

03.10.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Warriors had a rough Sunday night at home, as they lost a stunner to the Phoenix Suns, 115-111 in Oracle Arena.

To go along with the loss, Kevin Durant suffered a right ankle contusion that forced him to leave in the fourth quarter and not return, creating a bit of concern for the Warriors going forward, although it doesn’t seem too serious. It was one of the lower points of the season for Golden State, in a year in which they’ve had more rough patches than they have in the past few years combined.

Part of what makes the Warriors great is their familiarity with each other, but that can also lead to frustrations and arguments. We saw that play out in public earlier in the year when Kevin Durant and Draymond Green had their spat on the bench that led to Green being suspended and Durant’s impending free agency to become an even bigger story.

Late in the loss to the Suns, it was Steve Kerr that appeared frustrated with something Green does. As the broadcast cut to commercial, the camera lingered on Kerr who seemed to vent to Mike Brown about, “I so f*cking tired of Draymond…”

