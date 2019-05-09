Steve Kerr Says Kevin Durant Won’t Play In Game 6

Getty Image

When Kevin Durant grabbed the back of his right leg in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors eventual Game 5 win over the Houston Rockets, much of Oracle Arena feared the worst. As Durant limped off the court and directly into the locker room, TNT’s Reggie Miller suggested that perhaps Durant tore his Achilles. Relief flowed through the building when the team said Durant had suffered a calf strain, and though he wouldn’t return to the game, avoiding losing Durant for the remainder of the playoffs was a win in itself.

Still, the Warriors remain in a dogfight against the Rockets despite the Game 5 victory. They head back to Houston up 3-2 and are looking to return to the Western Conference Finals for the fifth straight season, but will have to do so without Durant for at least Game 6 and maybe beyond.