Steve Kerr On What He Says Upon Seeing Michael Jordan: “Thanks For All The Rings”

The Golden State Warriors are in North Carolina to take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight, allowing coach Steve Kerr to face the team owned by former teammate Michael Jordan on the road for the first time. What will the rookie head coach say to the greatest of all-time should they cross paths at Time Warner Cable Arena? What he always does, of course: “Thanks for all of the rings.”

If Kerr sees Jordan tonight: "I usually manage to say, 'Thank you,' when I see him. 'Thanks for all of the rings, contracts & everything.'" — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) November 28, 2014

Sounds about right.

Kerr was a reserve guard for the Chicago Bulls when Jordan led them to three consecutive championships in 1996, 1997, and 1998. His most memorable moment as a pro came during the Bulls’ second championship run when Jordan found him off a double-team for a title-clinching jumper against the Utah Jazz.

Always quick to quip, Kerr recalls the big shot a bit differently than most:

Kerr went onto win two more championships with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999 and 2003. Obviously, Jordan’s indirect influence proved a major boon for his playing, broadcasting, and now coaching career.

Kerr is a historically great shooter, but was a household name compared to most players that had a similarly modest overall skill-set. MJ’s presence is the chief reason why, and that reality is obviously not lost on Kerr nearly two decades after they last played together.

The 12-2 Warriors and 4-12 Hornets face-off at 7:00EST.

(Video via Federico Triulzi)

