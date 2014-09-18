Steve Kerr Has A Staffer Bring Him A Non-NBA Article To Read Each Day

Steve Kerr almost became the head coach of the New York Knicks this summer, but chose to helm the Golden State Warriors instead. However, it seems like he’s still taking on some of the qualities of his former coach Phil Jackson. Kerr is an avid reader, and even has a staffer bring him a non-NBA article to read each day.



Via Rusty Simmons of the San Francisco Chronicle, Kerr participated in the league’s “Read To Achieve” program this week, visiting kids at Longfellow Elementary in San Francisco.

It appears Kerr has been doing a lot of reading specifically to prepare for the challenges ahead as an NBA rookie head coach. Among the books he recently finished include a John Wooden book and a biography on University of North Carolina soccer coach Anson Dorrance.

The best tidbit about the whole piece though, is this:

Each day, Kerr has a Warriors staffer bring him a non-NBA article to read, with recent subjects ranging from Al Pacino to water parks to Melbourne, Australia. “I want to keep stimulating my mind and keep fresh ideas coming,” Kerr said after the event Wednesday.

Given Kerr’s affinity for reading just about anything, it’s easy to see how he might take on the Zen Master’s routine of handing out books to his players during the season.

Kerr is anxious to get the season started:

“I’m excited. The offseason is really long in the NBA, but because of the whirlwind of taking the job, moving up here, building a staff and reaching out to all of the players, it’s kind of gone by quickly,” said Kerr, who just moved into a house in the East Bay hills. “I feel like I needed all of that time to prepare. Now, we’re really in the final planning stages of practice planning and coaches’ roles during camp. We’re really getting down to the nitty-gritty now.”

We’ll keep an eye on this situation and see if Kerr is handing out books to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson when training camp starts.

