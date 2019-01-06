Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are trying something new, and so far, the results have been mixed. Steve Kerr is staggering his lineups so that Steph Curry starts second and fourth quarters, comes out to get a quick breather, then re-enters the game. It is a practice that started nine games ago, and in that time, the Warriors are 5-4.

Naturally that record has led to people wondering if this is a good idea. While conceding that it isn’t the best role for Curry, Kerr spoke to the media on Saturday and commended the former league MVP for how he’s handled being asked to change up his role.

Steve Kerr explains the Steph Curry stagger role pic.twitter.com/4cyjqXosvt — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 5, 2019

“He’s done a great job of handling it,” Kerr said, per Mark Medina of The Mercury News. “It may not be ideal for him. But he understands this is the best thing for us right now. We have to put the best groups together. We’ve tried a lot of different things this year. Beginning of the second, beginning of the fourth, we’ve tried [Kevin Durant] in that spot, we tried Klay [Thompson], now we’re trying Steph. This is the one that has looked the best, that has felt the best.”