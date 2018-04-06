Steve Kerr Ripped The Warriors’ ‘Embarrassing Effort’ In Their Blowout Loss To Indiana

From a regular season standpoint, the Golden State Warriors will fall short of expectations. Some of that can be attributed to injuries, with Stephen Curry still on the shelf and every member of this team’s quartet of stars having missed time somewhere along the way. Still, the Warriors put forth a less than ideal performance in a 20-point loss to the Indiana Pacers on Thursday evening and head coach Steve Kerr wasn’t pleased about it.

Even without Curry against a playoff-bound team from the East, the Warriors entered the game as three-point Las Vegas favorites, but after a defensive catastrophe, Kerr posited that “caring in general was the main problem” on this particular night.

From there, he wasn’t done, telling Chris Haynes of ESPN that he was “embarrassed” by the team’s showing.

