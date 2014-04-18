Steve Nash Dines With Dirk In Episode 4 Of “The Finish Line”

Steve Nash‘s documentary series in conjunction with Grantland, “The Finish Line,” has been incredible behind-the-scenes look at the two-time MVP as he comes up on the end of his Hall-of-Fame career. Episode 4 might be the best yet when Nash reunites with his former Mavs partner, Dirk Nowitzki, to discuss what could have been if Nash had re-signed with the Mavericks.

In the summer of 2004, Mark Cuban balked at giving the then 30-year-old Nash a lucrative contract extension. Nash fled to Phoenix for a 6-year, $66 million deal that turned into one of the greatest bargains in NBA history. Nash went on to lead the exciting Seven Seconds or Less Suns offense and win two MVP awards in the process. Dirk, after an disappointing Finals loss in 2006, eventually won the Larry O’Brien trophy in 2011.

When the pair chats over dinner with Dallas Equipment manager (and mutual friend) Al Whitley, the what if’s begin as the three try and imagine what would have happened if Nash had stayed in Dallas. It’s an amazing dinner between two titans of the league through the 2000s, and with the Finish Line, you get to be the fly on the wall. You’ll get goosebumps when they talk about how many titles they might have grabbed if they had continued to play together.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Would the Mavs have won a title if Nash re-signed, would they have won more than one title?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.