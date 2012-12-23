Steve Nash Is Back; LeBron Destroys Utah

Christmas came early for the Lakers. Steve Nash is back, and he brought one of the Lakers’ most impressive wins of the season with him. L.A. had to fend off a list of issues to win against the Warriors: Jarrett Jack (29 points, 11 dimes) torching them, Dwight Howard foul trouble, a 14-point deficit, and Kobe Bryant (16-for-41 shooting, 34 points, 10 boards) shooting so often they classified his arms as unregistered firearms. But they eventually did, controlling the overtime session. The biggest shot of the game came from Nash (12 points, nine dimes, 40 minutes), of course: one of his patented buckets in the lane that put L.A. up three with under 20 seconds left in OT. Steph Curry (20 points) missed a triple in the closing seconds that would’ve tied it … We think it’s pretty fair to say Cleveland is the most exciting 6-23 team we’ve ever seen. They beat Milwaukee by 12 despite 37 from Monta Ellis, and just in the first few minutes, Kyrie Irving and Dion Waiters (18 points) put bombs in defender’s eyes, Waiters had a play where he dropped his man off the bounce, Irving found Tristan Thompson with a sick dime for a dunk down the lane, and even when it went bad, like when Tyler Zeller airballed a reverse layup by about four feet, it still looked good: he only got the shot because Waiters carved up Milwaukee off a dribble drive … Twice last night, Ersan Ilyasova took a shot where we immediately said, “That might be the worst shot we’ve ever seen” … We tried checking out the start of the Wizards/Pistons game, then watched in horror as Detroit jumped out 20-6. From there, the Pistons held on, 96-87, but it was never a game we’d recommend for the faint of heart. Charlie Villanueva had 19 points, and Jordan Crawford dropped 21 in a losing effort … In the midst of Rodney Stuckey‘s eight-point, four-assist second quarter (he’d finish with 18 points and eight assists), Washington’s announcers compared him to Jordan Crawford because he’s a combo guard that can get you a shot. We’re sorry, Rodney. Remember when Joe Dumars was touting Stuckey as the next big thing in Detroit? Instead, Stuckey hasn’t improved in about two years. He doesn’t look like a point guard. And now, he’s been passed over by a new cat, Brandon Knight. He’s like the city’s new Kid Rock: seems solid enough, but’ll never be able to live down the initial hype … Last night was otherwise known as the “Isiah Thomas debut” on NBA TV. No, no one was traded off the set. No, no one in studio was offered a multi-year deal after showing promise during the night’s first segment. Thomas just did a pretty damn good job, and was the voice of reason during a couple of arguments. But we already knew he would – he’s always been a solid commentator, as long as the basketball in question didn’t involve Michael Jordan … Meanwhile the Mavs have waived Derek Fisher at the vet’s request. D-Fish released a statement that said his recovery time will be two weeks and that he wanted to return home to be close to family … Keep reading to hear about why Utah’s announcers were so in love with LeBron …
