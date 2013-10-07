Steve Nash Throws A Nasty Behind-The-Back Dime To Steve Blake

Everyone forgot about Steve Nash. After a pretty forgettable first season with the Lakers, the soon-to-be 40-year-old barely made our list of the 20 best point guards in the NBA. Unfair? Well, 12.7 points and 6.7 assists per game aren’t numbers that scream anything other than average. But Nash should have a bigger year this year, considering Dwight Howard is gone and Kobe Bryant will be out for much of the season.

Things started slowly for Nash in his first preseason game. L.A. lost by nine to the Nuggets and Nash was held scoreless. We do need to give him some love for his six dimes, which included this sick, behind-the-back pass to Steve Blake.

Will Nash have a bounce-back year?

