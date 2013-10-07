Steve Nash Throws A Nasty Behind-The-Back Dime To Steve Blake

#Video
10.07.13 5 years ago

Everyone forgot about Steve Nash. After a pretty forgettable first season with the Lakers, the soon-to-be 40-year-old barely made our list of the 20 best point guards in the NBA. Unfair? Well, 12.7 points and 6.7 assists per game aren’t numbers that scream anything other than average. But Nash should have a bigger year this year, considering Dwight Howard is gone and Kobe Bryant will be out for much of the season.

Things started slowly for Nash in his first preseason game. L.A. lost by nine to the Nuggets and Nash was held scoreless. We do need to give him some love for his six dimes, which included this sick, behind-the-back pass to Steve Blake.

Will Nash have a bounce-back year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagLOS ANGELES LAKERSSteve BlakeSTEVE NASHvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP