Pup’s Steve Sladkowski Wants To See The Raptors Retire Kyle Lowry’s Number Someday

Welcome to Seven Questions or Less, a new series on Dime in which we ask people from the world of music to talk about their basketball fandom. Recently we sat down with Steve Sladkowski, who plays guitar in the band Pup — their 2019 release Morbid Stuff is a nominee for Alternative Album of the Year at next month’s JUNO Awards — and is a gigantic Toronto Raptors fan. 1. What is your favorite basketball memory? It has to be the Finals, it’s gotta be. I was actually in Toronto — you know what, I’ll give you one where I wasn’t at the game and one where I was at the game, they’re both from that Finals run. I was lucky enough to be in Toronto when they won, so I was with a bunch of friends, bars were looking the other way on most things so we had champagne in the bar that we brought ourselves. Just to be able to be with my friends and in the city that I grew up in and actually saw them winning that championship was really, really special, and obviously that’s not even talking about the game itself — Kyle Lowry going nuts and kinda showing what I think Toronto fans have known for a long time, but kinda showing that he is an incredible talent and, I think, someone who really should be considered for the Basketball Hall of Fame. And obviously Kawhi and just sort of seeing the end of that season. And then the in-person one, I was at Game 6 against the Bucks when they closed it out, so getting to see them win the Eastern Conference was really amazing. And then I also saw, I believe, it was against Memphis, the tribute video that finally bridged the divide when they ran that video tribute to Vince that brought him to tears, which was pretty special. I’m really hoping that he signs a one-day at the end of this season to retire as a Toronto Raptor because I think he really, at the end of the day, an important part of the franchise. 2. Who was your favorite player growing up and why? It was Chris Bosh. That would probably right around the time that I was trying to play basketball … well, and Dirk Nowitzki, probably those two, because I was a taller forward-type, even though there weren’t any actual tall people in my high school — we weren’t a great basketball team. Bosh was with the Raptors, so he was the best player on my favorite team. And I dunno man, there was something about Dirk that was just awesome. He was a big guy who could shoot, I felt like he could do it all. I would have been in high school when the Mavs won that title, just to see him take down Bosh and take down LeBron, it was a cool time to be watching the NBA when I was growing up. 3. Who is the biggest villain in your basketball fan story? LeBron James. It’s so much easier to watch him now given, a) The fact that they won as soon as he left and, b) Just, like, I always knew, clearly, that if you watch basketball you know that LeBron James is special, but it made me viscerally angry that he was so special when he was, like, pretending to drink a beer during the Eastern Conference Finals, or shooting over Ibaka, I think his famous “sometimes two points is more than two points,” I think he said that about the Toronto Raptors, the LeBronto thing, all this … ugh, god.

Now he’s on the Lakers and it’s like, “Oh, yeah, LeBron, he’s great!” I watched him last night and it was awesome. [I imagine the weight that was lifted, like you said, once he left and they got over the hump, now do you feel like you can appreciate watching him in a way you couldn’t while he was in Cleveland and Miami?] Yeah, 100 percent. It’s night and day. I know we had to sacrifice DeMar DeRozan to get there, but it is what it is. 4. What’s the most memorable game you ever attended? Those two. I’m trying to think, I mean any time you can see playoff basketball, that was something that only in the last couple of years have I been able to get to. I’ve seen them play the Bucks a couple of times, this year I became a partial season-ticket holder, so it’s been really exciting. I was at the Kawhi game, too, that was pretty special, I was really glad that the fans treated Kawhi the way he should be treated, which is as a god, because that’s what he did in this city. That was cool, too. I think it speaks to how great the franchise is and the importance of the run that the Raptors are on right now, and I would include this year as part of that. But some of the best memories that I’ve had as a fan of the Toronto Raptors, I remember seeing this team play at the SkyDome in the 90s. The best games, the best memories, have been on this We The North run, some of the best sporting experiences, as a lifelong Torontonian, I’ve ever experienced. I remember the Jays marching to ALCSes the past couple of years and I remember 92 and 93 just barely. The excitement is somehow more, and it speaks to how a lot of people thought that Canada was a hockey country, but I think it really is, especially in Toronto, becoming more and more a basketball country. 5. What do you think of the team this season? I love it, man. It’s kind of the perfect mix of championship swagger and Alex Wong (ed. note — you can read some of Alex’s work for Dime right here!) has a really good bit going about never underestimating the heart of a champion in regards to the Toronto Raptors, which I think is great. And again, I think a guy like Kyle Lowry defines this in such a perfect way, somehow the Raptors are discounted or underdogs again this year even though as I looked at the standings again this morning, I believe they’re in [second] place in the conference, and the defending NBA champions.