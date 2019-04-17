The Portland Trail Blazers comfortably defeated Oklahoma City to take a 2-0 lead in their first round series on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t without some bumps and bruises along the way.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Blazers up 107-91, Steven Adams laid out Damian Lillard with a perfectly legal screen above the three-point line. Lillard took some exception to the pick, engaging in a lengthy discussion with Adams about it during the next stoppage, but the two seemed to come to a reasonable understanding. Adams later told the media that he told Lillard it was his big’s responsibility to call out the screen, otherwise he wouldn’t have ended up sprawled out on the floor.