Charles Barkley Described Steven Adams’ Hard Screen On Damian Lillard As ‘Good,’ But ‘Bush League’

04.17.19 2 hours ago

The Portland Trail Blazers comfortably defeated Oklahoma City to take a 2-0 lead in their first round series on Tuesday night, but it wasn’t without some bumps and bruises along the way.

Late in the fourth quarter, with the Blazers up 107-91, Steven Adams laid out Damian Lillard with a perfectly legal screen above the three-point line. Lillard took some exception to the pick, engaging in a lengthy discussion with Adams about it during the next stoppage, but the two seemed to come to a reasonable understanding. Adams later told the media that he told Lillard it was his big’s responsibility to call out the screen, otherwise he wouldn’t have ended up sprawled out on the floor.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Oklahoma City Thunder#Portland Trail Blazers#Charles Barkley
TAGS2019 NBA PlayoffsCHARLES BARKLEYDAMIAN LILLARDNBA PlayoffsOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSSteven Adams
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 2 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP