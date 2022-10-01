The Memphis Grizzlies brought Steven Adams on board in the lead-up to the 2021-22 season. Adams and Eric Bledsoe joined the team as part of a big trade that saw Jonas Valanciunas and Devonte’ Graham go to New Orleans and a number of promising young players (Trey Murphy, Ziaire Williams, Brandon Boston) change squads.

Upon joining the Grizzlies, Adams was basically what you expect out of the veteran big man, as he brought a physical presence to a young Memphis squad. As a result, the team is deciding to take care of him, as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word on Saturday afternoon that the two sides agreed to a 2-year contract extension that will pay the big fella $25.2 million.

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has agreed on a two-year, $25.2 million contract extension, his agent Darren Matsubara of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. Adams — an immense culture piece for a young roster — is now tied to the Grizzlies for three years, $43.1 million. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2022

As Wojnarowski noted, this means that Adams is signed with Memphis through the 2025 season, when he will be into his 30s. While he is hardly the most dynamic player in the league, he is a perfect fit on a Grizzlies team that wants to out-tough opponents, and will presumably be relied on a little more at the start of this season due to the offseason foot surgery that Jaren Jackson Jr. received.

During his first year in Memphis, Adams started 75 of the 76 games in which he appeared while averaging 6.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 26.3 minutes per game.