It’s still relatively early in the new NBA season, yet far enough removed from the offseason that it’s difficult to remember who went where in free agency and trades. It usually results in one of the Inside the NBA crew’s best segments, when they challenge Charles Barkley to his annual game of “Who He Play For?”

In all honesty, most of us probably wouldn’t fare much better than Chuck if it came down to it, and that probably applies to the players, as well. But something you don’t often see is a player briefly forgetting what team they currently play for, which is what happened to Steven Adams on Thursday night.

Adams, of course, was traded from OKC to New Orleans during the offseason, and when the Pelicans traveled to play the Thunder, his familiarity with the arena he called home for seven seasons — the entirety of his NBA career — caused a brief lapse in memory.

“Something in my brain switched. I was like, ‘Oh s–t. That’s right, I’m playing for New Orleans.‘” Steven Adams’ return to OKC had him mixed up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/VWLflTx1na — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2021

The Pelicans ended up getting the blowout win on New Year’s Eve, 113-80, and Adams played well in his return, finishing with a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds. With the victory, New Orleans move to 3-2 on the young season, as they look to establish themselves as one of the up-and-coming squads in the West.