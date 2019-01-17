Getty Image

Everybody that’s watched the Thunder play before knows that Steven Adams is one of the toughest players in the NBA. His ability to take and dish out contact, while still being an effective player in a more finesse heavy NBA, is impressive. There just aren’t many big lumbering players anymore. Of course, Adams is anything but lumbering.

He’s surprisingly quick for his size and it will catch people off guard. What isn’t a surprise is that this man can take a punch with the best of them. Back in 2014, in a playoff series against the Grizzlies, Adams took a shot at Zach Randolph while running back in transition. Randolph, obviously displeased with Adams, threw a punch at Adams. Nobody really realized it happened at the time, because Adams reaction wasn’t typical of someone that just got punched.