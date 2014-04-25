Submit Your Fan Questions To Robert Horry & Kenny Smith For American Express Live Chat

Want to ask former NBA stars Robert Horry and Kenny Smith a question? Submit your best ones HERE and we’ll select one lucky winner at random to have their question answered live, plus the winning fan will receive a shout-out during the American Express “Off the Court” Live Chat on Tuesday, April 29th beginning at 4:15PM ET.

Hosted by another former NBA star in Rick Fox, American Express will live stream the chat here, and you can join in on the conversation on social media by using #AmexNBA on Twitter.

The “Off The Court” series from American Express is a collection of videos showcasing players’ personal passions and off-court hobbies, such as Rajon Rondo‘s love of fashion and Chris Bosh‘s cooking.

Horry and Smith were once teammates on back-to-back championship teams with the Rockets, and they’ll be talking about those days, as well as the NBA’s current playoff run. You’ll have through Sunday to submit your questions below.

Submit your questions below for a chance to win.

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.