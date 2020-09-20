Jasmine Thomas’ 31 Points Led The Sun To A Game 1 Blowout Of The Aces

Game 1 of the best-of-five series between the Connecticut Sun and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces did not go as anyone anticipated, as the Sun blitzed the Aces in a dominant performance behind a career afternoon from point guard Jasmine Thomas.

Thomas, who averaged 10 points per game on the season, erupted for 31 points in just 23 minutes of play against Las Vegas, hitting 13-of-18 attempts from the field, including a 3-for-6 day from three-point range. At one point in the third quarter, Thomas’ 31 points equaled the point total of the entire Aces team in a stunning performance that will leave the top-seed searching for answers.

Jasmine Thomas leads the floor with 8 points so far.#SUNState pic.twitter.com/IfbKO1JyYq — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) September 20, 2020

Jasmine wasn’t the only Thomas to have a big game for the Sun, as Alyssa Thomas went to work on the Aces with 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting in the win.

The Aces defense simply had no answers for the Sun, as Connecticut carved them up in the third quarter to run away with a 87-62 win to make quite the statement in Game 1.

Connecticut as a team hit 50 percent of their field goal attempts to go along with 42.1 percent of their threes, torching the Vegas defense. On the other end, the Aces were stuck in the mud against a physical Sun squad, shooting a dismal 33.8 percent from the field and hit just 1-of-14 three-point attempts. MVP A’ja Wilson had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jackie Young chipped in 17 points off the bench, but no other Aces were able to reach double figures as they were unable to get much of anything going as a team.

Game 2 on Tuesday night (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2) will offer an opportunity for a bounceback, but the Sun will be feeling very confident coming off three straight wins now in the postseason, looking to carry that momentum to a healthy 2-0 series lead.