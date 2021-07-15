The NBA Finals arrived at Game 4 in Milwaukee with the Suns leading 2-1, but the Bucks feeling confident after a 20-point win in Game 3. In that game, Devin Booker had his worst performance of the playoffs, scoring just 10 points and sitting the entire fourth quarter as Monty Williams seemed intent on getting his star some rest in what was increasingly becoming a lost cause. That decision seemed to pay dividends early in Game 4, as Booker came out on a mission and carried the Suns offense almost single-handedly with one of the best individual scoring efforts the NBA Finals has ever seen. Booker scored 38 points on 22 shots in the first three quarters of action, serving as the only Suns player in double figures until a fourth quarter Jae Crowder free throw got him to 10 with just over seven minutes to play (Crowder finished with 15, second most on the Suns). Booker did it all without making a three-pointer — he made a couple almost threes with his foot on the line — as it was a midrange shot-making exhibition from the young star to bounce back from a disappointing Game 3 in a big way. Book was LOCKED IN during the 1H. 🔒🔥 The @Suns shooting guard has a game-high 20.. we're tied midway through Game 4 on ABC. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/GHGVDSOqZv — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021 On the other side, Khris Middleton did his best to provide an answer for the Bucks, keeping Milwaukee in the game and knocking down a late three in the second quarter to tie the game going to the half. Khris Middleton (16 PTS) ties the game entering halftime on ABC!@Bucks 52@Suns 52#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV pic.twitter.com/vMWM5lXvXz — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021 Booker picked up where he left off in the third quarter, just lighting up the Bucks with 18 in the third as he looked to be headed for a legendary Finals performance. Devin Booker's post game.. 💯 He's up to 28 PTS in Game 4.#NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/Axws6uWANg — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021 Devin Booker in his wheelhouse.. he's up to 32 points in Game 4 💦#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV on ABC pic.twitter.com/OA19hLaNLp — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021 🚨 Make that 34 for Devin Booker! 🚨@Suns 75@Bucks 73#NBAFinals on ABC pic.twitter.com/P0W75BAaz6 — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021 However, like Deandre Ayton in Game 3, foul trouble plagued Booker who picked up his fifth foul just over a minute into the fourth quarter and went to the bench for the next five minutes, where the Bucks started reeling in the sluggish Phoenix offense — but to the Suns credit, they were able to hold the lead until Booker returned.

Milwaukee’s offense was likewise struggling to hit shots for much of Game 4, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton (to an extent) as the lone exceptions. It was those two who provided the playmaking on both ends late to lead the Bucks to a thrilling victory, as they showed a resiliency in the fourth once thought to be a significant void on this Bucks team. A seemingly pivotal moment in the game came with under four minutes to play when the Bucks got out on the fastbreak and somehow Booker wasn’t called for a foul as he wrapped up Jrue Holiday, with Giannis cleaning up the loose ball to make it a one-point Phoenix lead. Giannis cleans it up!! pic.twitter.com/vOpVkxIlSo — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021 Booker clearly tried to give a foul, putting his hand on Holiday’s back and wrapping up, but somehow wasn’t called, a gift from the basketball gods to the Suns to keep their star in the game. However, that didn’t prove to be the break Phoenix needed to win the game and take a commanding series lead, as Pat Connaughton gave the Bucks their first lead of the fourth quarter with a corner three off a beautiful feed from Giannis. PC3. BANG! pic.twitter.com/mPWtvPR5rg — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 15, 2021 Booker had the answer initially with his first bucket of the fourth to tie the game, and then Jae Crowder knocked down a pair of free throws to give Phoenix a two-point lead again at 99-97. Booker goes glass to reach 40 PTS.. tie game with 2:00 left on ABC. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/cSXk7yjMyR — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021 At that point, Middleton woke up with back-to-back midrange jumpers to give Milwaukee a 101-99 lead. On the ensuing Suns possession, Booker drew all of the attention of the Bucks defense and threw a lob up to a wide open Deandre Ayton that looked to surely tie the game, but Giannis had other ideas producing the play of the game with an outrageous block on Ayton’s dunk attempt. OH MY GIANNIS (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/x9sBxn246A — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) July 15, 2021 That block will live in Finals lore forever should the Bucks come back to win the championship, as it’s up there with some of the very best individual defensive plays we’ve ever seen, considering the moment. "This is one of the great recovery plays you'll ever see." Another look at Giannis' clutch block late in the @Bucks win.. series continues Saturday at 9pm/et on ABC.#ThatsGame #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Y4TsnEvW2E — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021 Middleton missed two shots on the other end to take a two-possession lead, but Chris Paul slipped and turned it over for Phoenix, with Middleton finishing over Booker on the runout to give Milwaukee a 103-99 lead with under a minute to play. Khris Middleton up to 36 in the game and 20 in the 2nd half.. Fiserv Forum is HYPED! Bucks up 4 with 20 seconds remaining on ABC. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/uJMHvdYZg4 — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2021 A Booker miss on a layup (where he thought he was fouled) effectively put the game away as Middleton earned back-to-back trips to the free throw line to put the game on ice. In the end, the Bucks finished with a 109-103 win and send the series back to Phoenix all even at 2-2, with Game 4 providing the most drama we’ve had thus far in the Finals.