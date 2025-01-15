The Suns Finally Made A Trade

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the weirdest teams in the NBA this season. While they have a dynamite 1-2 punch in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the decision to bring in Bradley Beal last year just has not worked out at all. They’re all-in, expensive, not especially deep, and face quite the uphill battle in the Western Conference to even make the playoffs, as they sit at 19-20 and in 11th place midway through January.

Unless Phoenix decides to try again by moving at least one of Booker or Durant for a haul, they’re in the unfortunate spot where they can only continue to go further all-in. And on Wednesday, the team made a move to reinforce that, as it decided to send Josh Okogie and second-round picks to the Charlotte Hornets for Nick Richards, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. Additionally, the Suns are slated to get a second-round pick back from Charlotte, per Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports.

Phoenix may not have a bigger need on their roster than the center position — rolling with the duo of Jusuf Nurkic and Mason Plumlee has just not worked — and Richards should be able to impact the game on both ends of the floor. As Bourguet noted, he also has the added bonus of being under contract beyond this season at a great number, as he’s owed $5 million in 2025-26.

On the year, Richards is averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21 minutes per game while shooting 56.1 percent from the field.