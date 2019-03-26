Devin Booker And Jimmer Fredette Made Suns-Jazz A Wildly Entertaining Blowout

03.25.19 56 mins ago

The Suns visited the Jazz on Monday night and the result was a 125-92 win for Utah.

However, while the Jazz dominated en route to an easy win, the focus (even for the Jazz faithful) in the fourth quarter was on Suns guard Devin Booker and Jimmer Fredette. The Utah crowd, with the game already decided, wanted nothing more than to see the former BYU legend get buckets, but he struggled to oblige, going 1-for-10 from the field and not getting his first points until he made it to the free throw line late.

